Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-2 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Celta Vigo will be determined to clinch their first victory in the La Liga as they prepare for a stern test against defending champions Real Madrid. The match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be played at the Balaidos.

Celta Vigo, in their opening fixture, conceded a late 98th-minute goal to secure just a point against Espanyol. Celta Vigo had kicked off the game on a promising note and claimed a two-goal lead. But due to poor defensive performance, they squandered the lead and eventually had to be satisfied with just a point.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, scripted a resounding comeback against Almeria to claim the full three points in their opening encounter.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo (CEV) and Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will take place on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Celta Vigo (CEV) vs Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be played at the Balaidos.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Celta Vigo (CEV) vs Real Madrid (RM) begin?

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Celta Vigo (CEV) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match?

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Celta Vigo (CEV) vs Real Madrid (RM) La Liga match?

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Celta Vigo (CEV) vs Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting XI:

Celta Vigo Predicted Starting Line-up: Augustin Marchesin, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Unai Nunez, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Oscar Rodriguez, Fran Beltran, Franco Cervi, Iago Aspas, Goncalo Paciencia

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

