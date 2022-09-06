Celtic vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Celtic vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Celtic will host Real Madrid at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow on September 7. Real Madrid are the defending champions of the UEFA Champions League. The Merengues are the most successful side of the Champions League with a record 14 titles. Moreover, Real Madrid is in imperious form and have won all the matches that they have played in La Liga this season. Therefore, few will bet against Carlo Ancelotti and his men. For Real Madrid, Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola will not be playing because of injury. But Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos will likely take the field against Celtic.

Meanwhile, Celtic are also playing some great football and are on an unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic will look to capitalize on the strong home support and cause an upset on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Celtic and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid will be played on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid will be played at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST, on September 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

