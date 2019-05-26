English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Celtic Win Historic Treble-Treble with Scottish Cup Win vs Heart of Midlothian
Celtic won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup for the third consecutive year.
Celtic won their 8th straight Scottish Premiership earlier this month. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Scottish champions Celtic fought back from a goal down to beat Heart of Midlothian 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final to clinch an unprecedented 'treble-treble' at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday.
Celtic have now won all three domestic trophies on offer -- the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup -- for the third consecutive year.
Celtic won the League Cup in December, beating Aberdeen 1-0 in the final, and sealed their eighth consecutive league title earlier this month.
"You'll never see this again," Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who succeeded Brendan Rodgers in February, told the BBC. "In footballing parlance, it's impossible (to put this into words). That's nine trophies out of nine, it's remarkable."
Ryan Edwards gave Celtic a scare with a goal for Hearts in the 52nd minute but French striker Odsonne Edouard grabbed a brace, the second a penalty, to give Lennon's side victory and a place in history.
