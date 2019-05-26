Celtic Win Historic Treble-Treble with Scottish Cup Win vs Heart of Midlothian

Scottish champions Celtic fought back from a goal down to beat Heart of Midlothian 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final to clinch an unprecedented 'treble-treble' at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday.Celtic have now won all three domestic trophies on offer -- the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup -- for the third consecutive year.Celtic won the League Cup in December, beating Aberdeen 1-0 in the final, and sealed their eighth consecutive league title earlier this month."You'll never see this again," Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who succeeded Brendan Rodgers in February, told the BBC. "In footballing parlance, it's impossible (to put this into words). That's nine trophies out of nine, it's remarkable."Ryan Edwards gave Celtic a scare with a goal for Hearts in the 52nd minute but French striker Odsonne Edouard grabbed a brace, the second a penalty, to give Lennon's side victory and a place in history.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)