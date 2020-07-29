Centre-back Abdul Hakku Signs Contract Extension with Kerala Blasters Ahead of ISL 2020-21

Centre-back Abdul Hakku Nediyodath signed a three-year contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League.

The ISL 2020-21 is likely to be held in a single venue - either Kerala or Goa - from November to March.

Hakku was delighted with his contract extension and called the Blasters his family.

"Being a local boy from the state of Kerala, Blasters is my family, my own, always! I am really happy that the club has shown faith in me and I will make sure that I work harder going forward.

ALSO READ | On Mohun Bagan Day 2020, NASDAQ Displays Club Colours in New York's Times Square

"I hope we can win many trophies together and rejoice with our 12th man, our heartbeat, our fans. This is my home, and I am here to stay!" Hakku said.

Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said, "Abdul Hakku has potential to become a mainstay in the club's defence line. We believe in his tackling abilities. With strong will power, hard work and dedication from the player, I hope to see him grow and evolve into one of the best defenders from the state, under the guidance of our new Head coach.

"Being a Kerala boy, we also hope to see continuous love and support from our fans that will help build his motivation."

The 6-feet tall center-back from Vaniyannur village, Malappuram started his football journey at the Sports Academy in Tirur before signing for the DSK Shivajians youth team. He further went on to play for their senior team and later for Fateh Hyderabad in the second division of the I-League.

ALSO READ | FC Goa Says Hugo Boumous Remains Contracted With Club After Player Announces Exit

Quick on his feet, the player is impressive when on his defending duties and is also swift to intercept the high balls. The 25-year-old defender got his first taste of professional football when he joined NorthEast United FC in 2017 before joining Kerala Blasters the following season.

Hakku got his big opportunity with the club during the ISL 2019-20, wherein the player was able to showcase his talent during the opportunities he earned for the team.

Kerala Blasters, in their press release, said they "strongly believe in the stopper back's effective tackling skills and have placed their trust with this new contract, which is also a testimony to the club's vision of growing and developing local talents from the state."