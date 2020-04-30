Cesc Fabregas' 95-year-old Great-grandmother Overcomes Coronavirus

Monaco: Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that his great-grandmother, who is aged 95, has successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic.

"She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the report came out negative," Fabregas said in a tweet in Spanish on Wednesday.

"My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible without the doctors and nurses who are giving their lives at the moment so that we all can live a little bit better during these difficult times," he added.

Fabregas' Monaco was placed at the ninth spot when the French Ligue 1 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.





vivir un poco mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻

— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe recently told country's national assembly that "the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume" before September.

"It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports," he said.