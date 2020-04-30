FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cesc Fabregas' 95-year-old Great-grandmother Overcomes Coronavirus

Cesc Fabregas (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Cesc Fabregas (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Cesc Fabregas said her great-grandmother is a super heroine but it would have been possible without doctors and nurses.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Share this:

Monaco: Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that his great-grandmother, who is aged 95, has successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic.

"She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the report came out negative," Fabregas said in a tweet in Spanish on Wednesday.

"My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible without the doctors and nurses who are giving their lives at the moment so that we all can live a little bit better during these difficult times," he added.

Fabregas' Monaco was placed at the ninth spot when the French Ligue 1 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.


Prime Minister Edouard Philippe recently told country's national assembly that "the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume" before September.

"It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports," he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres