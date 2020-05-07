Cesc Fabregas Feels Kylian Mbappe Will 'Fit in Very Well' at Real Madrid

Monaco: Despite having close links with Barcelona, Spanish footballer Cesc Fabregas believes French superstar Kylian Mbappe will fit in very well at Real Madrid because of his playing style.

Mbappe, who currently plies his trade at Paris St. Germain, has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes in recent times and Fabregas believes he could end up joining compatriot Zinedine Zidane at Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best," Fabregas told the Estudio Estadio programme as per Daily Mail. "Because of his style of play, he would fit in very well at a team like Real Madrid."

Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football currently and despite being just 21-years-old, he boasts of an illustrious trophy cabinet.

He has won the Ligue 1 four times (once with Monaco and thrice with PSG) since breaking onto the scene in 2015. Not to forget the FIFA World Cup trophy that he helped France win in 2018.

This term as well Mbappe was wrecking havoc in the French top-tier before the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The youngster had scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in just 33 games across all competitions for PSG.