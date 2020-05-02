FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Cesc Fabregas Reminds Tottenham Fans of What Happened Today 4 Years Ago

Cesc Fabregas (Photo Credit: AP)

Cesc Fabregas (Photo Credit: AP)

Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to remind Tottenham Hotspur fans about Leicester City winning the Premier League title.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to remind Tottenham Hotspur and the club's fans about Leicester City pipping them for the Premier League title on this day in 2016.

On May 2, 2016, Chelsea drew 2-2 in its match against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The draw saw Leicester win the Premier League title which was nothing less than historic.

For context, Leicester City started the 2015/2016 Premier League season at 5000-1 odds to win the title.

“Today 4 years ago we won the Premier League. For Leicester City," Cesc Fabregas tweeted.



During the match at Stamford Bridge, Spurs were ahead 2-0 and were eyeing to continue the title fight but goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa ended their hopes.

Fabregas taking a dig at Tottenham shouldn’t come as a surprise. The former Barcelona midfielder played for Arsenal for 8 years and there is no love lost between the two North London clubs.

Fabregas currently plays for AS Monaco in France.

Earlier in the week, Fabregas revealed that his great-grandmother, who is aged 95, has successfully recovered from COVID-19.

The Spainish player lauded the frontline workers, including doctors and nurses, who he said are working on their toes during the coronavirus pandemic.

