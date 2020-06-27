CEV vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Celta Vigo will have an uphill task when they welcome Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 game scheduled for June 27, Saturday. Municipal de BBARidos will host the La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona fixture. Barcelona, who have slipped to the second slot, will be eyeing to win back their position in the La Liga 2019-20 league standings. On the other hand, Celta Vigo, who are seven points clear of the relegation zone, will try to produce an allround performance in the upcoming game. In the last match, played on June 24, Celta Vigo managed to keep a successive clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. The kick off time for La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona is 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). All La Liga 2019-20 matches can be watched on their official Facebook page.

CEV vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions, La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Dream11 Team, Top picks

Midfielders Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong are out of contention from today’s game.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez won’t feature in any of the upcoming games. The side may see their skipper Hugo Mallo returning to the probable XI. Mallo has already missed three matches due to foot injury.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs BAR Dream11 Captain: Saul Niguez

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs BAR Dream11 Vice Captain: Diego Costa

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs BAR Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs BAR Dream11 Defenders: Pique, Lenglet,Olaza, Alba

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs BAR Dream11 Midfielders: Vidal, Suarez, Rakitic

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs BAR Dream11 Strikers: Griezmann, Messi, Aspas

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Blanco; Vazquez, Aidoo, Murillo, Olaza; Rafinha, Yokuslu, Beltran; Aspas, Smolov, Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Celta Vigo: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Puig, Rakitic; Braithwaite, Griezmann, Messi