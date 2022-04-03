CEV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid: Real Madrid will be bidding to bounce back from their heavy El Classico defeat when they travel to Estadio de Balaídos on Saturday to take on Celta Vigo in LaLiga Santander. Los Blancos are presently heading Spain’s top-flight with 66 points in their kitty from 29 games. They will come into this fixture with the hope to collect maximum points and gain some momentum ahead of their Champions League quarter-finals tie against Chelsea. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will not be at the touchline for this fixture after contracting coronavirus.

Celta Vigo were held for a goalless draw by Real Betis in their most recent fixture just before the international break and will look to return to winning ways with this contest. They are sitting at the 11th spot in the La Liga table with 36 points in 29 matches.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid.

CEV vs RM Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid.

CEV vs RM Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

CEV vs RM Match Details

The match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, April 2, at the Estadio de Balaídos. The game between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

CEV vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Casemiro

CEV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Alaba, Nacho, Murillo, Araujo

Midfielders: Casemiro, Modric, D Suarez

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius, Aspas

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Celta Vigo Predicted Starting XI: Dituro; Murillo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltran; Mendez, D Suarez, Cervi; Mina, Aspas

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Valverde, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

