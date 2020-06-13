CEV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Celta Vigo vs Villarreal- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Celta Vigo will welcome Villarreal as they resume their La Liga 2019-20 campaign on Saturday, June 13, after a hiatus of more than two months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal will be played at the Municipal de Balaidos behind closed doors. Celta Vigo will look to extend their five-match unbeaten streak as they step onto the dugout. In the last game before the league's suspension, Celta Vigo held Getafe to a goalless draw. With 26 points from 27 games, Cleta Vigo are on the 17 spot. On the other hand, the visitors Villarreal will look to put an end to their winless run as they restart their campaign in the Spanish League. Villarreal are 9th with 38 points from 27 games. The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal fixture kicks off at 8 pm.

In India, fans can visit the La Liga Facebook page to catch up on all the live action.

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal: CEV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

The hosts look in good space with goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez being the only casualty. He is ruled out due to knee injury. On the other hand, Villarreal’s Bruno Soriano and Ramiro Funes Mori are on the injury bench. Whereas, midfielder Ruben Pena, who was shown a yellow card in the last game against Leganes, is serving suspension.

La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs VIL Dream11 captain: Joaquin

La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs VIL Dream11 vice-captain: Cazorla

La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs VIL Dream11 goalkeeper: Asenjo

La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs VIL Dream11 defender: Mallo, Olaza, Araujo

La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs VIL Dream11 midfielder: Bradaric, Yokuslu, Cazorla, Trigueros

La Liga 2019-20 CEV vs VIL Dream11 striker: Aspas, Moreno, Alcácer

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Blanco; Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo; Mallo, Bradaric, Yokuslu, Olaza; Rafinha, Smolov, Aspas

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Celta Vigo: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Cazorla, Iborra, Trigueros; Chukwueze, Alcacer, Moreno