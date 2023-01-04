CF Intercity vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will start the New Year with a Copa del Rey fixture against third-division side CF Intercity on Thursday. The match between CF Intercity and Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez in Alicante, Spain. A win against CF Intercity will help Barcelona, the most successful side in the history of the Copa del Rey, in reaching the round of 16 of the competition.

After suffering a Champions League exit this season, the Catalan giants will be eager to produce a noteworthy performance in the Copa del Rey. In La Liga, Xavi’s men currently occupy the top spot.

Meanwhile, CF Intercity clinched two wins to reach the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. They had knocked out second-division side Mirandes in the previous round.

Ahead of the Copa del Rey match between CF Intercity and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between CF Intercity and Barcelona be played?

The Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between CF Intercity and Barcelona will take place on January 5, Thursday.

Where will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match CF Intercity vs Barcelona be played?

The Copa del Rey match between CF Intercity and Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez in Alicante, Spain.

At what time will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match CF Intercity vs Barcelona begin?

The Copa del Rey match between CF Intercity and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast CF Intercity vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match?

CF Intercity vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the CF Intercity vs Barcelona match?

CF Intercity vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match will not be streamed live in India.

CF Intercity vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

CF Intercity Predicted Starting Line-up: Gaizka Campos, Guillem Jaime, Vadik Murria, Ivan Kecojevic, Rafa Galvez, Cristo Romero, Cristian Herrera, Miguel Mari, Xemi, Oriol Soldevila, Pol Roige

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

