CF vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC - Playing XI, Football

Chicago Fire (CF) will be squaring off against Seattle Sounders FC (SS) tonight in the upcoming match in Major League Soccer 2020. The Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS match is scheduled to take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Both the teams, in the Group F of MSL, will be playing their best to win the match today. While Seattle Sounders, the champions for last year's MLS Cup, have already played one match and concluded it at a draw, this will be the first match of the current tournament for Chicago Fire. The Major League Soccer 2020 Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders fixture is scheduled to take place at 6.30pm IST on Tuesday, July 14.

Major League Soccer 2020 Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC: CF vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC Dream11 Captain: Mihaliovic

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC Dream11 Vice-Captain: Morris

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC Dream11 Goalkeeper: K Ronholm

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC Dream11 Defenders: Gomez, Tolo, Pineda

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC Dream11 Midfielders: Roldan, Lodeiro, Mihaliovic, Frankowski

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC Dream11 Strikers: Morris, Ruidiaz, Herbers

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Chicago Fire possible starting lineup vs Seattle Sounders FC: K Ronholm, Bornstein, Calvo, Pineda, Bronico, Gimenez, Mihaliovic, Herbers, Medran, Frankowski, Beric

Major League Soccer 2020 CF vs SS, Seattle Sounders FC possible starting lineup vs Chicago Fire: Frei, Leerdam, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo, Svensson, Delem, Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz