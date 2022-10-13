CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 CFC vs BFC Match, October 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

Chennaiyin FC scripted a remarkable comeback in their opening Indian Super League (ISL) fixture to get the better of ATK Mohun Bagan. For ATK, striker Manvir Singh scored the first goal of the match in the 27th minute. However, Chennaiyin’s Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali found the back of the net in the dying minutes to claim the full three points for the visitors.

Thomas Brdaric’s men, in their next fixture, will be up against Bengaluru FC. The match between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru will be played on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, also managed to start their ISL journey on a winning note. Simon Grayson’s men bagged full three points in their opening ISL match against NorthEast United FC. Bengaluru’s Brazilian defender Alan Costa scored the solitary goal of the match in the 87th minute.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, here is everything you need to know:

CFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) Indian Super League match.

CFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

CFC vs BFC Match Details

The CFC vs BFC Indian Super League match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 14 at 7:30 pm IST

CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for CFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Narayan Das, Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Wangjam, Y Jiteshwor Singh

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Rahim Ali

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Y Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Petar Sliskovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Narayanan

