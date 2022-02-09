CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with FC Goa in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, on Wednesday evening. This contest will be a do-or-die match for both these sides and they need to put their best foot forward if they have to make it to the top four.

Chennaiyin FC will still be smarting from their loss against SC East Bengal, when they failed to hold on to a two-goal lead. FC Goa, on the other hand, will be buoyed with the last-minute strike against Odisha FC that allowed them to stay afloat in the league.

As far as the head-to-head numbers are concerned, Chennaiyin FC have played FC Goa a total of 20 times. Chennai have won total of eight times while FC Goa have won 12 matches.

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

CFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 86 between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa.

CFC vs FCG Streaming

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

CFC vs FCG Match Details

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be played on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mirlan Murzaev

Vice-Captain: Jorge Ortiz

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez

Midfielders: Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Edu Bedia

Strikers: Mirlan Murzaev, Jorge Ortiz

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC - Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz

