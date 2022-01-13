CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC: Chennaiyin FC will aim to break into the top-four slots when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC in match no. 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, January 13. The Marina Machans are currently placed sixth in the standings with 14 points from ten games. They slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Goa in their previous match, however, they would fancy their chances to dislodge a Bartholomew Ogbeche-less Hyderabad side with a win at Fatorda.

On the other hand, the Nizam’s who lost against the same opponents (Chennaiyin) in the season opener, stitched together an eight-game unbeaten run before losing to in-form Kerala Blasters FC last time out. Manolo Marquez’s charges currently occupy the fourth spot, with 16 points from 10 games, they too will be desperate to win this game and regain momentum.

Another entertaining clash awaits fans and here they can check the CFC vs HFC Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

CFC vs HFC Telecast

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

CFC vs HFC Live Streaming

Fans can also live stream ISL 2021-22 action on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

CFC vs HFC Match Details

The match ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday, January 13. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nerujis Valskis

Vice-Captain: Anirudh Thapa

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edu Garcia, Joao Victor

Strikers: Nerujis Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev, Javier Siverio

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC probable starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Nerujis Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.