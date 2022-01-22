CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: It has not been a consistent season for Chennaiyin FC as they have blown hot and cold all season. However, they are looking solid defensively but need to be far better on the attacking third. They will clash with a struggling NorthEast United FC and hence, this match is the perfect opportunity for them to bounce back and return to winning ways. A win here will give them great impetus in their push for a place in the top four.

Midfielders Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk will be available for this match and head coach for Chennaiyin FC has confirmed that he has all his players available for the first time.

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

CFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 68 between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC.

CFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

CFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on Saturday, January 22, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: VP Suhair

Vice-Captain: Mirlan Murzaev

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumdar

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Hernan Santana, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, VP Suhair, Imran Khan

Strikers: Mirlan Murzaev

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC - Debjit Majumder, Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

NorthEast United FC - Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shareef Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Marco Sahanek, VP Suhair, Marcelinho

