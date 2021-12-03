CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal: Chennaiyin FC will look to record their third straight win of the season when they go up against a struggling SC East Bengal on Friday in the 16th Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) match. The game between CFC and SCEB is slated to take place at the Tilak Maiden stadium of Goa and it will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

After the dismal show in the previous edition, the two times champions seems to be gaining momentum this time around as they comfortably sit in the top four of the ISL table with six points. Chennaiyin’s opponents East Bengal, on the other hand, have had a horrendous start to the season as they have managed to collect just one point from three games. If the East Bengal side want to reach their first playoff this year, they need to up their ante with this fixture as SCEB cannot afford any more slipups.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal; here is all you need to know:

CFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal.

CFC vs SCEB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

CFC vs SCEB Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal will be played on Friday, December 3, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The CFC vs SCEB game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Koman

Vice-Captain: A Thapa

CFC vs SCEB suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Kaith

Defenders: Das, Damjanovic, R.Singh, Prce

Midfielders: Koman, Chhangte, Thapa, Rafique

Strikers: Chima Chukwu, Haokip

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith, Das, R Singh, Damjanovic, Ranjan Singh, Koman, Thapa, Chhangte, Borysiuk, Murzaev, Ali

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Sen, Prce, Mondal, Lourenco, Gaikwad, Rafique, Sidol, Dervisevic, Jairu, Chima Chukwu, Haokip

