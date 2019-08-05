CFL: Ansumana Kromah's Brace Helps Peerless Upset Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan were beaten 3-0 by Peerless SC as Ansumana Kromah scored a brace in their opening match of the Calcutta Football League.
Mohun Bagan lost 3-0 to Peerless SC.
Kolkata: Ansumana Kromah scored a brace as defending champions Mohun Bagan were stunned 0-3 by last season's runners-up Peerless SC in their opening match of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A here on Monday.
Playing their first match at home, Mohun Bagan were in for a jolt when their former Liberian striker Kromah gave Peerless a 21st minute lead from a through ball.
Peerless virtually killed the contest in front of the dismayed Mohun Bagan fans, when they scored two goals in space of a minute with Kromah completing his brace to produce a stunning upset.
Fresh from producing a fine display under the bar in their 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in the Durand Cup opener, Shilton Paul looked out of sorts, especially when Peerless scored the second and third goals.
Kromah was once again in the centre of the action when he set up the second goal from the left flank with Laxmi Kanta Mandi netting home past an out of place Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Paul.
Paul once again was caught off guard when the Liberian slotted the ball into an open net to give Mohun Bagan's new Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna a wake-up call at home ground.
Mohun Bagan also won a penalty in the stoppage time but an alert Peerless goalkeeper James Kithan easily thwarted Salva Chamorro's spot-kick.
