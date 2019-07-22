Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Champions League 2018-19 Semi-finalists Ajax Face PAOK in 3rd Qualifying Round

Ajax Amsterdam do not get an automatic entry into the group stages of Champions League despite winning the Eredivisie.

AFP

Updated:July 22, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Champions League 2018-19 Semi-finalists Ajax Face PAOK in 3rd Qualifying Round
Ajax Amsterdam were the semi-finalists of UEFA Champions League 2018-19. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Paris: Last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax were on Monday drawn to face Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki in the third qualifying round for this year's group stages.

The Dutch side do not get automatic entry into the group stages despite winning the Eredivisie for the 34th time and coming within seconds of reaching the Champions League final.

If they beat PAOK, Erik ten Hag's team will still need to win a play-off to join the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus in the main competition.

It is not the easiest of ties for Ajax who have already lost several players from their exciting young squad.

Central defender Matthijs de Ligt has left for Juventus while midfielder Frenkie de Jong has joined Barcelona.

PAOK went unbeaten on their way to winning the Greek Super League, finishing five points ahead of Olympiakos as they conquered their first league title in over three decades.

The first leg will be played at PAOK's Toumba Stadium on August 6 or 7 with the return in Amsterdam a week later.

Two-time European champions Porto, who finished two points behind champions Benfica in Portugal, will face Krasnodar, who finished third in Russia while Belgian runners-up Club Brugge will meet their Ukrainian counterparts Dynamo Kiev.

If Scottish champions Celtic beat Estonia's Nomme Kalju in the second round of qualifying, they will face either Romanian side Cluj or Maccabi Tel-Aviv of Israel.

Draw for Champions League third qualifying round:

PAOK (GRE) v Ajax (NED)

Krasnodar (RUS) v Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Dynamo Kiev (UKR

CFR Cluj (ROU)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Celtic (SCO)/Nomme Kalju (EST)

Sutjeska (MNE)/APOEL (CYP) v Dundalk (IRL)/Qarabag (AZE)

Saburtalo (GEO)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Ferencvaros (HUN)/Valletta (MLT)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB)/HJK Helsinki (FIN) v The New Saints (WAL)/FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Maribor (SVN)/AIK (SWE) v BATE Borisov (BLR)/Rosenborg (NOR)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) v Viktoria Plzen (CZE)/Olympiakos (GRE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)/Basel (SUI) v LASK (AUT)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram