Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea host Bayern Munich at the Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the round of 16 knockout fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 match will be played at Stamford Bridge and commence from 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The hosts are currently at number 4 of the Premier League points table, while Bayern are leading the Bundesliga points table.

The game seems one sided as the German side have given away three points in only one match in their last 10 Bundesliga games. On the other hand, the English club have won four of their last 10 matches in the English Premier League.

Ahead of facing Bayern, the Blues would be confident following their 2-1 win against Tottenham in their last PL match. Bayern also clinched a victory against Paderborn by 3-2 in their last Bundesliga fixture.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard will have to stage his game plan without N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. For Bayern, Niklas Sule and Ivan Perisic have been ruled out owing to their injuries.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Muller; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman.

What time is kick-off?

The Champions League round of 16 game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will broadcast every game from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. First leg of Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram