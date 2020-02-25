Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the round of 16 knockout fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 match will be played at Stamford Bridge and commence from 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The hosts are currently at number 4 of the Premier League points table, while Bayern are leading the Bundesliga points table.

The game seems one sided as the German side have given away three points in only one match in their last 10 Bundesliga games. On the other hand, the English club have won four of their last 10 matches in the English Premier League.

Ahead of facing Bayern, the Blues would be confident following their 2-1 win against Tottenham in their last PL match. Bayern also clinched a victory against Paderborn by 3-2 in their last Bundesliga fixture.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard will have to stage his game plan without N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. For Bayern, Niklas Sule and Ivan Perisic have been ruled out owing to their injuries.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Muller; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman.

What time is kick-off?

The Champions League round of 16 game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will broadcast every game from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. First leg of Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

