Champions League 2019, Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Atletico Madrid and Juventus face each other in a tough encounter as the two kick start their UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season on Thursday, September 19. While teams usually look for a moderate clash in their first European game, Atletico and Juventus are two heavyweights going against each other.

Atletico and Juventus last faced off in the Champions League in the Round of 16 last season, where the Turin-based club came out triumphant courtesy a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. Atletico had taken a 2-0 lead in the tie in their home leg but Ronaldo turned up in his goal scoring form in the second leg to knock them out.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone accepted that his team was already wary of the threat Ronaldo poses.

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is a beast in front of goal. He has tremendous records. Any situation with him near the area causes danger and needs attention. He isn't easy to control.

"He's good in the air, has a good shot, good change of pace... Are we going to talk about everything that he has? We have already suffered (against him)."

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, on the other hand, downplayed Juventus' Champions League bid saying "Italian football can't be considered as the favourite."

"Unfortunately that's not realistic, there are other, more competitive leagues," said the former Chelsea boss.

The UEFA Champions League 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus match is scheduled to start at 12.30AM.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus live in India?

Atletico Madrid will host Juventus at 12.30AM on Thursday. The UEFA 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The UEFA Champions League, will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Champions League 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus?

The Champions League Atletico Madrid vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

