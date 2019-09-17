Champions League 2019, Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

The opening night of the UEFA Champions League's 2019-20 season will see Barcelona travel to Germany for their Group F opener against Borussia Dortmund on September 17. Lionel Messi, who suffered a calf injury in his first pre-season training session, has joined the squad for the first time but he is not guaranteed to play yet.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said that his team were looking to put the past behind them after their dramatic semi-final defeat to eventual winners Liverpool in last season's Champions League. "If you have one bad day, you can be knocked out of this competition. We lost just one match last season, but it was a decisive match," he said, adding that Barcelona wanted to go further this year than they had in the past two seasons.

Yet Marc Ter Stegen, Barcelona's German keeper, who played under current Dortmund coach Lucien Favre at Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in his career, warned that Dortmund would provide a tough first test.

So far this season, Barcelona has struggled for form away from home, and are yet to win on the road and Dortmund will be looking to capitalise. Dortmund have reached the round of 16 five times in the last six years.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be held at BVB Stadion Dortmund and will commence at 12:30 am IST. This would be the first contest between the two sides in 20 years. The other two teams in Champions League 2019-20 Group F are Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

Where to watch on TV in India?

Borussia Dortmund will face the Barca challenge at 12:30 am in their inaugural Champions League 2019-20 match. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online?

The Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelone live stream will be available on Sony Liv app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.