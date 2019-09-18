Champions League 2019, Bayern Munich vs Crvena Zvezda Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Bayern Munich take on Crvena Zvezda in their opening UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season encounter on Thursday, September 19. This is expected to be an easy one for Bayern even though Crvena would look to prove people wrong and put up a good show on the biggest stage in Europe.

Crvena Zvezda or Red Star Belgrade are no minnows though and have previously caused problems for the biggies in the Champions League before. Bayern Munich will have to stay focussed and look to win by a big margin to put themselves in a good position in the group right from the start of the competition.

Manuel Neuer on Tuesday set Bayern Munich the target of reaching the last four of the Champions League. Bayern were knocked out by eventual winners Liverpool in the round of 16 last year, and Germany goalkeeper Neuer said his side are hungry to bounce back from that elimination.

"We experienced how painful it was to get out so early. That elimination gave us a lot of motivation, we are hungry," said Bayern captain Neuer.

"We want to improve and go further than last season. We want at least to reach the semi-finals."

The UEFA Champions League 2019 Bayern Munich vs Crvena Zvezda match is scheduled to start at 12.30AM.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Crvena Zvezda live in India?

Bayern Munich will host Red Star Belgrade at 12.30AM on Thursday. The UEFA 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Crvena Zvezda match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The UEFA Champions League, will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Champions League 2019 Bayern Munich vs Crvena Zvezda?

The Champions League Bayern Munich vs Crvena Zvezda live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.