Champions League 2019, Chelsea vs Valencia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast
The UEFA 2019-20 Champions League Chelsea vs Valencia clash will be played at the Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard at a Chelsea training session (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The 65th edition of UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club football tournament, kicks off on September 17. Chelsea will host Valencia in their inaugural UEFA Champions League 2019-20 fixture. Chelsea, who didn’t feature in the last season of Champions League, will be without defenders Antonio Rudiger and Emerson Palmieri in the first group stage match under Frank Lampard.
The UEFA 2019-20 Champions League Chelsea vs Valencia clash will be played at the Stamford Bridge. Valencia, who lost their previous match to Barcelona 5-2, are on a "silent protest" as players travel to Chelsea for their Champions League opener. The players are upset after their manager Marcelino was sacked despite winning the Copa del Rey last year.
Apart from the match in London, Liverpool will travel to Napoli, while Barcelona face Dortmund among other matches. All three matches will start at 12:30am (Wednesday).
Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Valencia live in India:
In their inaugural Champions League 2019-20 match, Chelsea will face Valencia at 00:30 IST. The UEFA 2019-20 Chelsea vs Valencia match will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The mega-event UEFA Champions League, will be telecast live on SONY SIX SD & HD in India.
How and where to watch online UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Valencia live streaming? The Champions League Chelsea vs Valencia live stream will be available on Sony Liv app in India for premium users.
