Champions League 2019, Liverpool vs Napoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Liverpool will start their bid to win a seventh European Cup with a trip to Napoli for their Group E Champions League opener on September 17. The Jurgen Klopp side have reached the last two Champions League finals, beating Tottenham in the Spanish capital in June after losing to Real Madrid 12 months earlier.

Napoli are expected to pose the sternest test to Liverpool in a group which also includes unfancied Salzburg and Genk. Carlo Ancelotti's team came within a whisker of ending Liverpool's European campaign in the group stage last season when Alisson Becker's superb late save denied Arkadiusz Milik to preserve a 1-0 win at Anfield that sent the Reds into the last 16 at the expense of Napoli.

The Reds have started this season in great form and are on top of the standings in the Premier League having won all their five matches, and have opened up a 5 point lead on Manchester City.

But Klopp remains wary of the restocked European superpowers like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus, certain to be lying in wait in the latter stages. "We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and I don't see us, the English teams, dominating," he said.

The match, to be played at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, will start at 12:30 am IST. Napoli and Liverpool have met four times in the Champions league. Out of the four matches, Liverpool have won two, Napoli came out victorious on one occasion and one resulted in a draw.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Zielinski, Allan; Lozano, Fabian, Insigne; Mertens.

Liverpool: Adrian, Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Where to watch on TV?

Napoli will face defending champions Liverpool at 12:30 am in their inaugural Champions League 2019-20 match. The UEFA 2019-20 Napoli vs Liverpool match will be played at San Paolo Stadium, Naples. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online?

The Champions League Napoli vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Sony Liv app in India for premium users.

