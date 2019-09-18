Champions League 2019, Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur, who had registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in Premier League on Saturday, will look to carry forward the momentum and kick off their Champions League 2019-20 opener on a promising note. Last year's runners-up will fly to Piraeus to face Olympiacos on Wednesday, September 18. The UEFA 2019-20 Champions League Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur clash will be played at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. Both, Tottenham and Olympiakos have just met twice before in the Champions League. Back in UEFA Champions League 1972, Spurs had sealed the home leg with 4-0 victory over the Greek side before losing to Olympiacos 1-0 in Greece. The other two teams in Champions League 2019 Group B are Bayern Munich and Crena zvezda.

Ahead of their Champions League Group B opener against Olympiakos, Spurs' goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said, "With a lot of humility, there are some clubs that have the profile to win Champions League every season - historically and with the talent they have in the squad. They put a stamp on this competition. That's not the case for Tottenham. But as we saw last year, everything's possible if you have the belief, the talent and the discipline. Why not be back again?"

What time will UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur start?

The Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur match is scheduled to start at 22.25PM.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur live in India?

Olympiacos will face last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur at 22.25PM on Wednesday. The UEFA 2019-20 Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. The UEFA Champions League, will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Champions League Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.