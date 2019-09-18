Champions League 2019, PSG vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in an interesting encounter as the two kick start their UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season on Thursday, September 19. Along with being a tough encounter with the two big teams involved, this encounter is peculiar also due to Real Madrid and PSG's list of absentees. A number of Madrid player sit out with injuries while PSG will miss their deadly front three in Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

For Real Madrid, however, Eden Hazard will make his Champions League debut as a Los Blancos player and if he can replicate his form from the previous Europa League campaign for Chelsea, it will be good news for Zinedine Zidane's men. For PSG, things seem bleak at the moment as they are missing their potent attacking threats.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was sure Hazard could deal with the limelight and responsibility that he is going to shoulder at Parc des Princes on Thursday.

"He knows where he is, we are an ambitious club. We know we have to play well all the time and he has a strong enough character to deal with that," Zidane said in the pre-match conference in Paris.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, said that even though PSG are missing their key players, they have enough quality to trouble Madrid.

"We are calm. We are missing players but it is the same for Real," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel. "It is a real shame but I have confidence in my players. I am convinced we will have a good team on the field and will cause Real problems."

The UEFA Champions League 2019 PSG vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to start at 12.30AM.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20 PSG vs Real Madrid live in India?

PSG will host Real Madrid at 12.30AM on Thursday. The UEFA 2019-20 PSG vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The UEFA Champions League, will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Champions League 2019 PSG vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League PSG vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

