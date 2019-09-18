Champions League 2019, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Manchester City, who had recorded two victories against Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League group stage last year, will look to repeat the same on Thursday, September 19 as the two sides face each other in their Champions League encounter. The Ukrainian side, on the other hand, will eye a promising start to their Champions League Group C opener.

City will be without centre back John Stones, who was ruled out due to muscle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola broke the news at a press conference and confirmed that Stones got injured during Tuesday's training session. “He made a pass and was injured,” Guardiola said. “No problems, he (Fernandinho) can deal with it and he will do well because my players are well."

Guardiola, who is wary of the hosts, said "They are incredible on the counter attack and playing short. Hopefully we can play in good rhythm. The first game in Champions League is important."

“Every time I play against Shakhtar the way they play is very similar. It’s really tough, especially the first one, that team was incredibly good. Always it is tough.”

The Champions League 2019 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City will be played at the OSK Metalist Stadion, Kharkiv. For the third time in a row, Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk have been drawn together in UEFA Champions League group.

The UEFA Champions League 2019 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City match is scheduled to start at 12.30AM.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City live in India?

Shakhtar Donetsk will host Manchester City at 12.30AM on Thursday. The UEFA 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City match will be played at the OSK Metalist Stadion, Kharkiv. The UEFA Champions League, will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Champions League 2019 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City Hotspur?

The Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.