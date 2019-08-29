Champions League Draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Others to Know Group-stage fate, Ronaldo And Messi vie for UEFA Player of the Year

Lucy Bronze wins the Best Women's Player of the Year!
She plays for Lyon and England.
✨ 2018/19 UEFA Women's Player of the Year ✨— #UWCL (@UWCL) August 29, 2019
🏆 Lucy Bronze #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/Utd01RsfLQ
Lucy Bronze wins the Best Women's Player of the Year!
She plays for Lyon and England.
✨ 2018/19 UEFA Women's Player of the Year ✨— #UWCL (@UWCL) August 29, 2019
🏆 Lucy Bronze #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/Utd01RsfLQ
Here is what the groups finally look like!
Group A - PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray
Group B - Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade
Group C - Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta
Group D - Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moskva
Group E - Liverpool, Napoli, FC Salzburg, Genk
Group F - Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Praha
Group G - Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig
Group H - Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille
Lionel Messi wins the UEFA Forward of the Year!
✨ 2018/19 #UCL Forward of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏅 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OspQ4gXQwR
Group A - PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge
Group B - Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos
Group C - Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb
Group D - Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen
Group E - Liverpool, Napoli, FC Salzburg,
Group F - Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan
Group G - Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon
Group H - Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia
Frenkie de Jong wins the UEFA Midfielder of the Year!
He took Ajax took to the semi-final last year and got a transfer this season to Barcelona!
✨ 2018/19 #UCL Midfielder of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏅 𝐃𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐍𝐆#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/DS7iOlyDNN
VAN DJIK WINS BEST DEFENDER!!#
Virgil van Dijk is the Best Defender of the Year! He was also part of Liverpool's title-winning campaign!
✨ 2018/19 #UCL Defender of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏅 𝐕𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐉𝐊#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/H6peo3U3to
Alisson Becker wins the Goalkeeper of the Season 2018/19. He won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in his very first season, as the English side claimed their sixth European title.
🏅 @Alissonbecker 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kFiPTfdKzb— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
Who are you backing to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2018-19?
Three superstars 😍👍#UCLdraw | #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/KpbmNxnC3l— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
Eric Cantona gets the Presidents Award 2019!
He follows the likes of Johan Cruyff, Francesco Totti and David Beckham in winning the award.
Cantona is a former Manchester United forward and played for Leeds and France.
He evokes William Shakespeare's famous lines, "As flies to wanton boys, are we to the gods; they kill us for their sport." in his typical cryptic ways.
Cantona though ends his monologue with, "I love football".
POT FOUR
Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)
Genk (Belgium)
Galatasaray (Turkey
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Atalanta (Italy)
Lille (France)
ℹ All you need to know about the 8 teams in Pot 4 👇#UCLdraw— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
POT THREE
Lyon (France)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
Olympiakos (Greece)
Club Brugge (Belgium)
Valencia (Spain)
Inter Milan (Italy)
Dinamo ZaGreeceb (Croatia)
ℹ All you need to know about the 8 teams in Pot 3 👇#UCLdraw— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
POT TWO
Real Madrid (Spain)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
BoRussiasia Dortmund (Germany)
Napoli (Italy)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Ajax (Netherlands)
Benfica (Portugal)
ℹ All you need to know about the 8 teams in Pot 2 👇— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🤔 Strongest side? #UCLdraw
POT ONE
Liverpool (England, holders)
Chelsea (England)
Barcelona (Spain)
Manchester City (England)
Juventus (Italy)
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Paris Saint-Germanymain (France)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
ℹ All you need to know about the 8 teams in Pot 1 👇#UCLdraw— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
The UEFA Champions League draw will be a one-hour draw ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. local time (17:30 IST).
It includes awards presented to the best men's and women's players in European soccer last season.
TIMELINE - The four-team groups start play on September 17 and finish December 11. The Round of 16 knockout pairings are to be drawn on December 16.
RUSSIA UP, PORTUGAL DOWN
Russia's rise to be UEFA's sixth-ranked national league, with two guaranteed places, has exposed a relative decline of Portugal's clubs.
Only Benfica is in the draw after Portugal had three teams in the 2017 group stage and two last season. The league runner-up now enters the third qualifying rounds, and Porto was ousted by Krasnodar, a Russian debutant which lost in the playoffs to Olympiakos on Tuesday. Olympiakos, the Greek runner-up, plays in its 19th Champions League group campaign.
🗓️ #UCLdraw day! 🤩— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
ℹ️ Group stage
🏖️ Monaco
⏰ 18:00 CEST
📺 https://t.co/sQezPQoaea pic.twitter.com/KZ0ns07pk5
UEFA's seeding for pots 2 to 4 grades teams by their Champions League and Europa League results in the previous five years. Last season, Liverpool and Ajax both emerged from pot No. 3.
Of 11 former European champions in the draw, four will come from the pot of second-seeded teams: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Benfica.
Third-seeded teams include Salzburg, which is entering the group stage for the first time in 24 years with new American coach Jesse Marsch. The Austrian champion had several playoff failures when owned by energy drink maker Red Bull.
Atalanta from Italy makes its Champions League debut as a dangerous outsider among low-ranked teams. Leipzig and Lille, the French runner-up, are also teams from Europe's big five leagues which landed in pot No. 4.
Leipzig can be in the same group as Salzburg due to UEFA deciding two years ago there was no conflict of ownership interest after Red Bull cut some ties to the Austrian club. The teams played in the same Europa League group last season.
UEFA restrictions in the draw prevent teams from the same country being in the same group, and keeps Russian and Ukrainian teams apart due to political tensions. That rule was imposed in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine.
🚁Leo Messi has landed! #UCLdraw | #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/TOgXkGp2bx— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
The 32 teams, from 16 different countries, will again share prize money of 1.95 billion euros (USD 2.16 billion) from UEFA. The total revenue is 3.25 billion ($3.6 billion) for broadcasting and commercial sales across the Champions League, Europa League and season-opening Super Cup.
The title winner in Istanbul on May 30 should get at least 100 million euros (USD 111 million). All 32 clubs get a basic fee of 15.25 million euros (USD 16.9 million) plus more based on match results, a share of national television rights, and a ranking of their historical record in UEFA competitions.
Oh, hello Monaco 😎— UEFA (@UEFA) August 29, 2019
We're ready for the 2019/20 season kick-off, starting with the #UCLdraw and #UEFAawards from 18:00CEST
Make sure you're following @ChampionsLeague for the latest👌 pic.twitter.com/7RkahFkUSr
|22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
|IND
|vs
|WI
|297/10
96.4 overs
|222/10
74.2 overs
|22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
|AUS
|vs
|ENG
|179/10
52.1 overs
|67/10
27.5 overs
|22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
|SL
|vs
|NZ
|244/10
90.2 overs
|431/6
115.0 overs
|14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
|WI
|vs
|IND
|240/7
35.0 overs
|256/4
32.3 overs
|14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
|ENG
|vs
|AUS
|258/10
77.1 overs
|250/10
94.3 overs