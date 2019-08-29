LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Champions League Draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Others to Know Group-stage fate, Ronaldo And Messi vie for UEFA Player of the Year

August 29, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
Event Highlights

UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: The Champions of Europe await their fate as the draw gets underway for the group stage of UCL 2019-20 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The season awards will also be presented as one of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Virgil van Dijk will be named UEFA Men's Player of the Year. Lyon trio Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry are the nominees for UEFA Women's Player of the Year.

The goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward of last season will also be awarded. As for the draw itself, 26 teams were given direct entry to the group stage and were joined by the six winners of the play-off ties. Ajax Amsterdam, Club Bruges and Slavia Prague were the last ones to complete the 32-team Champions League line-up that sees Liverpool spearhead another English challenge in the group-stage draw on Thursday.
Aug 29, 2019 10:41 pm (IST)

Lucy Bronze wins the Best Women's Player of the Year!

She plays for Lyon and England.

Aug 29, 2019 10:31 pm (IST)

Here is what the groups finally look like!

Group A - PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray 

Group B - Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C - Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta 

Group D - Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moskva

Group E - Liverpool, Napoli, FC Salzburg, Genk 

Group F - Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Praha 

Group G - Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig 

Group H - Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Aug 29, 2019 10:23 pm (IST)

Lionel Messi wins the UEFA Forward of the Year! 

Aug 29, 2019 10:22 pm (IST)

Group A - PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge

Group B - Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos

Group C - Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb

Group D - Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen

Group E - Liverpool, Napoli, FC Salzburg, 

Group F - Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan

Group G - Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon

Group H - Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia

Aug 29, 2019 10:14 pm (IST)

Frenkie de Jong wins the UEFA Midfielder of the Year! 

He took Ajax took to the semi-final last year and got a transfer this season to Barcelona!

Aug 29, 2019 10:11 pm (IST)

Real Madrid are in Group A.

Tottenham Hotspur are in Group B.

Shakhtar Donetsk are in Group C.

Atletico Madrid are in Group D.

Napoli are in Group E.

Borussia Dortmund are in Group F.

Benfica are in Group G.

Ajax are in Group H.

Aug 29, 2019 10:06 pm (IST)

VAN DJIK WINS BEST DEFENDER!!#

Virgil van Dijk is the Best Defender of the Year! He was also part of Liverpool's title-winning campaign!

Aug 29, 2019 10:01 pm (IST)

Paris Saint-Germain are in Group A.

Bayern Munich are in Group B.

Manchester City are in Group C.

Juventus are in Group D.

Liverpool are in Group E.

Barcelona are in Group F.

Zenit Saint Petersburg are in Group G.

Chelsea are in Group H.

Aug 29, 2019 9:54 pm (IST)

Alisson Becker wins the Goalkeeper of the Season 2018/19. He won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in his very first season, as the English side claimed their sixth European title.

Aug 29, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)

Wesley Sneijder and Petr Cech, who have both recently retired from the game, will be helping with the draw.

Aug 29, 2019 9:50 pm (IST)

Who are you backing to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2018-19?

Aug 29, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

Eric Cantona gets the Presidents Award 2019! 

He follows the likes of Johan Cruyff, Francesco Totti and David Beckham in winning the award.

Cantona is a former Manchester United forward and played for Leeds and France. 

He evokes William Shakespeare's famous lines, "As flies to wanton boys, are we to the gods; they kill us for their sport." in his typical cryptic ways.

Cantona though ends his monologue with, "I love football".

Aug 29, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw and Award ceremony is underway... and the familiar theme plays out again!

Aug 29, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

POT FOUR

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)

Genk (Belgium)

Galatasaray (Turkey

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Atalanta (Italy)

Lille (France)

Aug 29, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

POT THREE

Lyon (France)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Olympiakos (Greece)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Valencia (Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Dinamo ZaGreeceb (Croatia)

Aug 29, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

POT TWO

Real Madrid (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

BoRussiasia Dortmund (Germany)

Napoli (Italy)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Benfica (Portugal)

Aug 29, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

POT ONE

Liverpool (England, holders)

Chelsea (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Manchester City (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germanymain (France)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)

Aug 29, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

The UEFA Champions League draw will be a one-hour draw ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. local time (17:30 IST).

It includes awards presented to the best men's and women's players in European soccer last season.

TIMELINE - The four-team groups start play on September 17 and finish December 11. The Round of 16 knockout pairings are to be drawn on December 16.

Aug 29, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

RED STAR'S TREK 

For the second straight season, Red Star Belgrade was the only team that advanced through four qualifying rounds since early July. Red Star, in pot No. 4, can be drawn with third-seeded Dinamo Zagreb, its big rival in the former Yugoslavia national league which broke up in 1991.

Aug 29, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

The stage is set for the Champions League Group Stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Aug 29, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

RUSSIA UP, PORTUGAL DOWN

Russia's rise to be UEFA's sixth-ranked national league, with two guaranteed places, has exposed a relative decline of Portugal's clubs.

Only Benfica is in the draw after Portugal had three teams in the 2017 group stage and two last season. The league runner-up now enters the third qualifying rounds, and Porto was ousted by Krasnodar, a Russian debutant which lost in the playoffs to Olympiakos on Tuesday. Olympiakos, the Greek runner-up, plays in its 19th Champions League group campaign.

Aug 29, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

UEFA's seeding for pots 2 to 4 grades teams by their Champions League and Europa League results in the previous five years. Last season, Liverpool and Ajax both emerged from pot No. 3.

Of 11 former European champions in the draw, four will come from the pot of second-seeded teams: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Benfica.

Third-seeded teams include Salzburg, which is entering the group stage for the first time in 24 years with new American coach Jesse Marsch. The Austrian champion had several playoff failures when owned by energy drink maker Red Bull.

Atalanta from Italy makes its Champions League debut as a dangerous outsider among low-ranked teams. Leipzig and Lille, the French runner-up, are also teams from Europe's big five leagues which landed in pot No. 4.

Leipzig can be in the same group as Salzburg due to UEFA deciding two years ago there was no conflict of ownership interest after Red Bull cut some ties to the Austrian club. The teams played in the same Europa League group last season.

UEFA restrictions in the draw prevent teams from the same country being in the same group, and keeps Russian and Ukrainian teams apart due to political tensions. That rule was imposed in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Aug 29, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

The 32 teams, from 16 different countries, will again share prize money of 1.95 billion euros (USD 2.16 billion) from UEFA. The total revenue is 3.25 billion ($3.6 billion) for broadcasting and commercial sales across the Champions League, Europa League and season-opening Super Cup.

The title winner in Istanbul on May 30 should get at least 100 million euros (USD 111 million). All 32 clubs get a basic fee of 15.25 million euros (USD 16.9 million) plus more based on match results, a share of national television rights, and a ranking of their historical record in UEFA competitions.

Aug 29, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Teams from Europe's top leagues, like Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit St. Petersburg, will fight it out for the UEFA Champions League

Champions League Draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Others to Know Group-stage fate, Ronaldo And Messi vie for UEFA Player of the Year
UEFA Champions League Draw (Photo Credit: UEFA/Twitter)

After all-English finals in both UEFA club competitions last season, defending champion Liverpool, Premier League title holder Manchester City and Europa League winner Chelsea are all in the pot of eight top-seeded teams.

Runner-up Tottenham is joined in the pot of second-seeded teams by Ajax, its semi-final opponent last season which advanced from the playoff round on Wednesday.

England seeks to lift European soccer's most iconic trophy for the 14th time. Spain has a record 18 titles, though those were won by just two clubs 13 for Real Madrid, five for Barcelona.

Five different English clubs have won the competition which kicked off 64 years ago. A familiar group of national champions from Europe's top leagues completes the top-seeded pot: Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and, back after a three-year gap, Zenit St. Petersburg.
