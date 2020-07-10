UEFA Champions League, Europa League Draw HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester City Know Their Fates

Following the conclusion of the Champions League draw, the UEFA Europa League 2019-20 draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, where 16 teams learned their fates.

4:55PM IST: Here is the semi-final draw:

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q4 vs Winner of Q2

Semi-final 2: Winner of Q3 vs Winner of Q1

4:51PM IST: Here is the quarter-final draw:

Quarter-final 1: Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)

Quarter-final 2: LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) vs Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)

Quarter-final 3: Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) vs Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)

Quarter-final 4: Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

4:48PM IST: Thomas Helmer, Europa League winner with Bayern Munich in 1996, will help with the draw.

4:37PM IST: "It's been hard without football but now that it's back, we are all looking to give our best," Conor Coady Wolverhampton Wanderers.

4:35PM IST: The preview to the Europa League draw has begun with moments of players during and after the coronavirus lockdown.



TEAMS INVOLVED

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN), Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG), Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER), Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP), Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)



VENUE FOR MATCHES

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between the following four venues:

Stadion Köln in Cologne (final venue)



MSV Arena in Duisburg



Dusseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf



Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen



KEY DATES

Round of 16: August 5-6



Quarter-finals: August 10-11



Semi-finals: August 16-17



Final: August 21



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW HIGHLIGHTS

The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws will take place from 3:30PM IST on Friday, July 10 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. UEFA is going ahead with the draw with four Round of 16 matches still left to be played.

4:00PM IST: The final's home team will be the winner of Semi-final 2.

3:59PM IST: Here is the semi-final draw -

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q3

Semi-final 2: Winner of Q2 vs Winner of Q4

3:57PM IST: Quarter-final 4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

3:56PM IST: Quarter-final 3: Napoli/FC Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich

3:56PM IST: Quarter-final 2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

3:55PM IST: Quarter-final 1: Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus

3:53PM IST: Paulo Sousa, two-time Champions League winner with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund from Portugal, will help with the draw.

3:47PM IST: UEFA Deputy Secretary General thanked the health workers in Europe and across the world for their efforts to help others, which has helped the society in trying to "get back to normal".

3:42PM IST: "We have learnt about people and community and spoken about it more than transfer and money and football, which was good": Manchester City

3:39PM IST: Here is Giorgini Chiellini had to say about staying fit during lockdown - "It was not easy to stay in shape, especially for an older player like me. I would wake up early to train but after breakfast was the real training, running after my daughter. I was thankful to spend so much time with my family, something we didn't get earlier, not everything was bad. But we are now happy to be back to playing. First we have to play Lyon before thinking about quarter-finals."

3:30PM IST: The draw has officially begun. The hosts is first showing the visuals of some lighter moments of the athletes practicing in lockdown amid the grimness of coronavirus pandemic.



TEAMS INVOLVED

Here are the teams that are part of the draw. While four teams have already made it to the quarter-finals, four last 16 matches are yet to be concluded.

Already in quarters: Atalanta (Italy), Atletico Madrid (Spain), RB Leipzig (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Still to conclude last 16: Chelsea (England)/Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy)/FC Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain)/Manchester City (England), Lyon (France)/Juventus (Italy)

The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set to be single-legged this year.

HOW THE DRAW WORKS

The three draws are for the quarter-finals, for the semi-finals (according to the quarter-final ties) and a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association. Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.





VENUE FOR GAMES

The final will be held at Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.



KEY DATES

August 7-8: Round of 16 second legs



August 12–15: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)



August 18–19: Semi-finals (Lisbon)



August 23: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)