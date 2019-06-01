English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Champions League Final: Five Key Battles in Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
UEFA Champions League: The all-English affair between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur promises to be a tight battle for the trophy.
Mohamed Salah vs Danny Rose is set to be an interesting batting in the Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Tottenham and Liverpool play for the biggest prize in club football on Saturday as the two Premier League teams go head-to-head in the Champions League final.
Liverpool are aiming to win their sixth European Cup in Madrid while a surprise victory for Spurs would earn them their first.
Here, AFP Sport looks at five key battles that could decide the contest.
Pochettino v Klopp
Mauricio Pochettino has said he expects this match to be a battle of emotions, not tactics, but his duel with Jurgen Klopp could go a long way to settling the final.
For Pochettino, the big call will be around Harry Kane, who could be fit enough to start but will he be sharp enough to merit the risk?
Klopp's biggest selection dilemma is in midfield, where he has to pick three from Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Fabinho.
His choice could offer a clue as to Liverpool's approach, whether they want a fast, open game, the kind they usually favour. It is the kind Tottenham, with their speed in attack, might be happy with too.
Salah v Rose
Mohamed Salah played only 30 minutes of last year's final, forced off after a collision with Sergio Ramos, and the Egyptian will surely be eager to make up for lost time.
Even if his season has not had the explosiveness of last, Salah remains Liverpool's deadliest threat and how Danny Rose handles him will be key to Tottenham's hopes.
Rose was outstanding during Tottenham's quarter-final triumph over Ajax, showing the kind of form that once made him one of the finest full-backs in Europe. A repeat this weekend would give Spurs a good chance.
Eriksen v Wijnaldum
Georginio Wijnaldum was the star of Liverpool's incredible comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals and Klopp is likely to rely on him again in Madrid.
Wijnaldum's versatility has been invaluable to Klopp, who will hope the Dutchman can use his athleticism and power to set the tempo in midfield.
For Tottenham, Christian Eriksen will be looking to run the game too, but more quietly, the Dane's craft and vision will be essential if Spurs want to break down Liverpool's stubborn defence.
If Eriksen is denied space to thread balls for the likes of Kane, Son and Dele Alli to find, Liverpool could be halfway there.
Liverpool v Expectation
It has been a long time since Liverpool last went into a European final as favourites and much could depend on how they handle the pressure.
Liverpool finished 26 points above Tottenham in the Premier League this season, beat them home and away, and have lost to them only once in the last 13 matches.
They also know what it feels like to play in a Champions League final, with most of this team there in Kiev last year, when they were beaten by Real Madrid.
That experience should be an advantage but expectation can create tension too. Liverpool must not blink.
Tottenham v Nerves
Tottenham are the underdogs but there is never nothing to lose in a game of this magnitude.
For some of their players, it is likely to be their only shot at winning club football's biggest prize and for all of them except Toby Alderweireld, it will be their first Champions League final.
Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last year, will be among those trying to keep their team-mates calm because against Liverpool, notorious for fast starts, there will be no time for adjustment.
After three weeks to stew, Spurs have to ensure nerves do not strangle their performance.
