Champions League Final in Paris is 'Extra Motivation' for PSG: Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said that the prospect of this season’s Champions League final being played in the French capital provided added incentive for his team as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time.

UEFA announced on Friday that the final would be played at the Stade de France after stripping Saint Petersburg of the game in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“For me personally it is an extra source of motivation. It is exciting to have the possibility of hosting the final in Paris at the Stade de France," Pochettino told reporters.

“We hope to be lucky enough to take part in it. It would be incredible for us to be able to be there but we have a lot of work in front of us before that."

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie earlier this month, with the return to come in Spain on March 9.

The current Ligue 1 leaders have never won European club football’s biggest prize but did reach the final in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

