Champions League: Mixed Feelings for Ajax After Benfica Draw

Ajax Amsterdam admitted to mixed feelings after their Champions League drawn match in Portugal on Wednesday, angry they did not capitalise on their chances and then allowing hosts Benfica back into the game.

But the 2-2 draw hands them the advantage for the return in Amsterdam on March 15.

“The feeling is a bit mixed. We twice had the lead, but we gave away goals very easily. We were not very good on the ball today,” said coach Erik ten Hag, “we can play at a higher level and then you automatically have more control.

“Nevertheless, in addition to the goals, we still created many good chances, so that must be seen as positive. We had really great opportunities to close out the game.”

Ajax were 2-1 up at the break but in the second half were caught on the counter-attack with too many players committed forward, which did not sit well with the coach.

“You can’t let yourself be countered while you are leading 1-2. That should not happen to us, we needed to read the game situation better,” he told reporters.

Ten Hag said he was confident for the return leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“We showed that we can play well against them. If we are a bit calmer on the ball in the return, spaces will arise and then we can create opportunities. We have also seen that Benfica is very dangerous in the transition and set pieces. We’ll have to do that better.’

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic, who scored Wednesday’s opening goal, was also critical but cognisant that an away draw sees his side as favourites to advance to the quarter-finals.

“We didn’t win, so we’re not happy. But it’s European football, so there are two games. 2-2 is not a bad result, we have every chance at home in three weeks.

“We should have been bolder and more creative in the second half. We have to show more of our qualities. We know that it is always difficult against Portuguese clubs. Next time we will have our stadium full and then we have to win, I have faith in that,” Tadic added.

