Champions League Winners Real Madrid Head for US Shores for Pre-season Tour

Spanish giants Real Madrid have a hectic pre-season ahead after winning the double in the 2021-22 season. The Los Blancos retained their La-Liga title and were crowned champions of Europe after defeating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. They will be heading to the US in July for their pre-season tour.

It is believed that Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has set July 8 as the tentative date of return for his men from their season break.

Real Madrid will be playing the inaugural edition of the Soccer Champions Tour along with their arch-rivals Barcelona. The two Spanish heavyweights will take on each other in the tournament’s first match on July 23 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This will be only the second time that the ‘El Clasico’ is played outside Europe. The last time it happened, Barcelona secured a 3-2 victory against Real.

The Los Blancos will then lock horns against the Mexican team, Club America on July 26 at the Oracle Park in San Francisco. They will then head to the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles to play against the Italian club Juventus on July 30.

The cost of the tickets for the pre-season tour is yet to be declared. According to reports, an exclusive pre-sale window will be open on July 15 on the https://soccerchampionstour.com/ site. The sales of the general tickets will be open from July 17 and are expected to get sold out fast as the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos will feature in the intriguing fixtures. The kick-off timings are yet to be decided and the matches are likely to be available for live streaming for the subscribers on the Real Madrid TV channel.

The record Champions League winners will start their competitive matches in August. They will play against the Europa League Champions Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. The clash of the champions will take place on August 10 at the Olympic Stadion in Helsinki, Finland.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title easily, leaving behind rivals Barcelona and last season’s champions Atletico Madrid. They maintained a 13-point lead at the top and were consistent thorough out the season. They will start their La-Liga campaign for the 2022-23 season from mid-August. La-Liga will release the full fixtures for the upcoming season on June 23.

