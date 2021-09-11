CHE vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Premier League 2021-22 returns with an intriguing encounter this Saturday when Chelsea welcome Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have collected seven points from their first three matches of the 2021-22 season so far and they will be looking to return to winning ways in the home league after they drew 1-1 against Liverpool before the international break.

Meanwhile, Villa are in 11th place with four points to show for their troubles thus far. Dean Smith’s men have collected four points from their first three outings, they started with a disappointing loss, followed by a promising win and then falling to a draw last time out.

Both sides will be aiming to grab important three points when they clash on Saturday. The upcoming encounter will surely bring the best out of both sides and fans here can check the CHE vs AVL TV telecast details and Live Streaming information as well.

Premier League 2021-22, CHE vs AVL Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

CHE vs AVL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 11 at Stamford Bridge, in Fulham, England. The game will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

CHE vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Tyrone Mings, Andreas Christensen

Midfielders: Anwar El Ghazi, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Douglas Luiz

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Ollie Watkins

CHE vs AVL Probable XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (GK); Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Aston Villa: Jed Steer; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins

