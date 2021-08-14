CHE vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC: The Premier League returns to action on August 14 and fans could not be anymore ecstatic. UEFA Champions League winners and UEFA Super Cup winners Chelsea return to domestic action and will face Crystal Palace. It was an eventful season for Chelsea as Tomas Tuchel did wonders after Frank Lampard was shown the door. The German manager shocked the world by leading Chelsea to the finals of the UCL and beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, to win their second UC trophy.

Adding to their squad, the Blues brought back Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a whopping $98 million and he is Chelsea’s new No. 9. The Belgian will not start yet but will be brought on soon as the season goes along. Chelsea are strong contenders for the Premier League this season despite the top six having a busy transfer window. The Blues face the Eagles and the excitement will surely be present at Stamford Bridge. Fans here can check the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Dream 11 and predicted XI for the Premier League clash.

CHE vs CRY Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

CHE vs CRY Live Streaming

The match between CHE vs CRY is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

CHE vs CRY Match Details

The match between CHE vs CRY will be played on Saturday, August 14, at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will start at 07:30 PM (IST).

CHE vs CRY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-Captain: Wilfried Zaha

CHE vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, James McArthur

Strikers: Wilfried Zaha, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace FC probable XI:

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Crystal Palace FC Predicted Starting line-up: Vicente Gauita (GK), Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew

