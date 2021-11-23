CHE vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Juventus: The top two teams in Group H Chelsea and Juventus will battle it out for supremacy in UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. The titleholders are just a point away from confirming their berth in the knockout stage of the continental tournament and they will be eager to do so via this fixture. The Turin giants have qualified for the last 16 rounds of UCL by winning their first four games. Juve are the only unbeaten team in Group H and they will aim to maintain this record against Chelsea.

The last time, the two teams met in the reverse fixture Juve defeated Chelsea 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Juventus defeated Lazio 2-0 in their most recent Serie A game.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Chelsea and Juventus; here are all the details about the match:

CHE vs JUV Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Juventus will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

CHE vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Juventus is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

CHE vs JUV Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Juventus will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at Stamford Bridge. The game between CHE vs JUV will start at 01:30 am (IST).

CHE vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Chiesa

Vice-Captain: Jorginho

CHE vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Bonucci, De Ligt, Rudiger, Silva

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kante, Mount

Strikers: Chiesa, Havertz, Morata

Chelsea vs Juventus probable XI:

Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Juventus predicted starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa

