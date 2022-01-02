CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool: Chelsea and Liverpool are set to square off on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have been out of form in their domestic league in recent weeks as they failed to click on the pitch and it is also visible on their results. They are coming into this game after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Brighton midweek.

They have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight games and to make things worse their number one choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to leave after the Liverpool game for AFCON.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool also suffered a blow to their title race after getting bested by ninth-placed Leicester City on Wednesday. Both Chelsea and Liverpool will head into this game with the hope to get maximum points to lessen the gap with top placed Manchester City. A win or loss in this game could be a make it or break it moment for both teams.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

CHE vs LIV Telecast

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

CHE vs LIV Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Chelsea and Liverpool match will be available on Hotstar+Disney App.

CHE vs LIV Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, January 2, at Stamford Bridge. The game between Chelsea and Liverpool will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

CHE vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Salah

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Chalobah, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Kante, Jorginho, Keita

Strikers: Lukaku, Salah, Jota

Chelsea vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy, Sarr, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

