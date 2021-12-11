CHE vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Chelsea vs Leeds United: Chelsea will look to take maximum points home when they host minnows Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in their Premier League fixture. Thomas Tuchel’s men had a difficult week as they lost top spots in both home and European Championship standings. They are coming off the back of a shock 3-3 Champions League draw with Zenit St. Petersburg in midweek, prior to that the Blues also lost 3-2 to West Ham last weekend.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are languishing in 15th place in the table with just 16 points from a possible 45 after 15 games. In their last two games, the Peacocks had registered a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace but were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford last weekend. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been a pale shadow of their former selves that took the league by storm upon their top-flight return previous season.

Premier League 2021-22, CHE vs LU Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

CHE vs LU Premier League 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 11 at Stamford Bridge, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 08:30 PM IST.

CHE vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Jorginho

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Ayling, Silva, Rudiger, Llorente

Midfielders: Forshaw, Jorginho, Klich, Mount

Strikers: Lukaku, Raphinha, Roberts

CHE vs LU Probable XIs

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Leeds United: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts

