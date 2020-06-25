CHE vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Chelsea vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will eye to grab their third successive win in the Premier League 2019-20 when they travel to Chelsea on June 26, Friday. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester City will be hosted at Stamford Bridge. In the last week, Chelsea kept a clean sheet with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa whereas The Sky Blues smashed Burnley FC 5-0. If Chelsea manage to upset City tonight then Liverpool lift their premier league crown for the first time since 1990. In the league standing. The Blues are 4th with 51 points from 30 outings where City sit in 2nd slot with 63 points next to their name.

The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester City will commence at 12:45 am. Indian Standard Time (IST). All premier league matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Premier League 2019-20 live streaming is available on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Premier League 2019-20 CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Chelsea have no new injury ahead of the home fixture. Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi continue to stay on the sideline. Meanwhile, Jorginho will be seen on Chelsea’s suspension bench.

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero will miss the remaining season due to knee injury.

Premier League 2019-20 CHE vs MCI Dream 11 Prediction, Chelsea vs Manchester City captain: Mendy

Premier League 2019-20 CHE vs MCI Dream 11 Prediction, Chelsea vs Manchester City Vice captain: Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 CHE vs MCI Dream 11 Prediction, Chelsea vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Ederson

Premier League 2019-20 CHE vs MCI Dream 11 Prediction, Chelsea vs Manchester City Defenders: Azpilicueta, Laporte, Rudige, Mendy

Premier League 2019-20 CHE vs MCI Dream 11 Prediction, Chelsea vs Manchester City Midfielders: Kante, De Bruyne, Foden

Bundesliga CHE vs MCI Dream 11 Prediction, Chelsea vs Manchester City Strikers: Pulisic, Sterling, Jesus

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling