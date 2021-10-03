CHE vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Chelsea vs Southampton: Chelsea will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they play in the Premier League against a resilient Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST. The Blues’ most recent Premier League contest saw them lose 1-0 to champions Manchester City last weekend. Whereas, the Saints suffered defeat by the same scoreline to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are currently third in the points table, while Ralph Hasenhuttl’s unit are way below at 16th in the top flight standings. Both sides will be eager to claim three points. Chelsea can top the table if they can win against Southampton.

Premier League 2021-22, CHE vs SOU Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

CHE vs SOU Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The CHE vs SOU match will be played on Saturday, October 2 at Stamford Bridge, in South West London, England. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

CHE vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Jorginho

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kyle Walker-Peters, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho

Strikers: Che Adams, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

CHE vs SOU Probable XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (GK); Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz; Romelu Lukaku

Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Tino Livramento, Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

