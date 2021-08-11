CHE vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villareal: The annual UEFA Super Cup is finally here as UEFA Champions League 2020-21 winners Chelsea take on Europa League 2020-21 winners Villarreal on August 12 live from Windsor Park, Belfast.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea defied all odds to beat favourites Manchester City 1-0 in the finals of the UCL, winning their second UCL trophy. However, superseding Chelsea’s win, Villarreal shocked the world to beat Manchester United 1-1 on penalties (11-10) and win the Europa League, Unai Emery’s favourite trophy as the Spaniard has won the Europa League now four times, three with Sevilla and one with Villareal.

The two sides face-off to determine the one ‘King’ of Europe. It will surely be an exciting clash between the two sides and fans here can check the Chelsea vs Villarreal Dream 11 and predicted playing XIs for the UEFA Super Cup.

CHE vs VIL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the CHE vs VIL match in India.

CHE vs VIL Live Streaming

The match between CHE vs VIL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

CHE vs VIL Match Details

The match between CHE vs VIL will be played on Sunday, August 12, at the Windsor Park, Belfast, Ireland. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

CHE vs VIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-Captain: Thiago Silva

CHE vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Alberto Moreno, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Manu Morlanes, N’Golo Kante, Reece James

Strikers: Kai Havertz, Gerard Moreno, Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea vs Villarreal probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner.

Villarreal Predicted Starting line-up: Sergio Asenjo (GK), Alberto Moreno, Raul Albiol, Aissa Mandi, Mario Gaspar, Alfonso Pedraza, Manuel Trigueros, Manu Morlanes, Juan Foyth, Fer Nino, Gerard Moreno.

