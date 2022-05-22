CHE vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford: Chelsea will aim to improve its home record on Sunday when they will welcome Watford at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League game of the season. Though, Thomas Tuchel’s men have all but confirmed a third-place finish in England’s top-tier, courtesy of their superior goal difference with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, their home form this season had left a lot to be desired. They have managed just eight victories on their home turf so far and were held for a frustrating 1-1 draw by Leicester City on Thursday during their last game at this venue.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Watford, meanwhile, have already been relegated. However, a victory in this game will help them in finishing the season at the second spot from the bottom. They will come into this game after suffering a 5-1 loss to Leicester last time around and will be desperate to salvage their pride by putting up a brave performance in this fixture.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Watford; here is all you need to know:

CHE vs WAT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford.

CHE vs WAT Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Watford is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

CHE vs WAT Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Watford will be played on Sunday, May 22, at Stamford Bridge. The game between Chelsea and Watford will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

CHE vs WAT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Havertz

Vice-Captain: Mount

CHE vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Rudiger, Sarr, Ngakia, Kamara

Midfielders: Ziyech, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Sissoko

Strikers: Havertz, Pedro

Chelsea vs Watford starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Watford Predicted Starting XI: Foster; Ngakia, Kabasele, Troost-Ekong, Kamara; Sissoko, Kayembe, Gosling; Kalu, Pedro, Sema

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.