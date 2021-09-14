CHE vs ZEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg: As the new season of the UEFA Champions League returns, defending UCL champions Chelsea face Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Group H clash, the first match in their title defence.

Chelsea host Zenit Saint Petersburg at Stamford Bridge. Tomas Tuchel’s Chelsea has been in fine form in the Premier League so far, winning three matches and drawing one in four fixtures played, whereas the Russian side are top of the league with five wins and two draws in seven fixtures played.

The two sides will meet for the first time in the UEFA Champions League and Chelsea would aim to start their title defence on a winning note. Fans here can check the CHE vs ZEN Dream 11 and Predicted XI for the Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg UCL clash.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

CHE vs ZEN Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between CHE vs ZEN is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

CHE vs ZEN Match Details

The match between CHE vs ZEN will be played on Wednesday, September 15, at Stamford Stadium. The game will start at 00:15 AM (IST).

CHE vs ZEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-Captain: Aleksandr Yerokhin

CHE vs ZEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos

Midfielders: NGolo Kante, Jorginho, Aleksandr Yerokhin

Strikers: Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg probable XI:

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, NGolo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Zenit Saint Petersburg: Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Wendel, Wilmar Barrios, Daler Kuzyaev, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

