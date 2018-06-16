GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chechen Fans Bring Smile to Mohamed Salah's Face with 100kg Cake

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah might have had a forgettable 26th birthday as his team lost to Uruguay in their World Cup opener on Friday, but a group of fans from Chechnya brought a smile to his face with a 100kg cake decorated with a golden boot.

Updated:June 16, 2018, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chechen Fans Bring Smile to Mohamed Salah's Face with 100kg Cake
(Image: Reuters)
Grozny: Egypt forward Mohamed Salah might have had a forgettable 26th birthday as his team lost to Uruguay in their World Cup opener on Friday, but a group of fans from Chechnya brought a smile to his face with a 100kg cake decorated with a golden boot.

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, injured shoulder ligaments in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 and was not risked in Egypt's 1-0 Group A loss to Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Egypt's talisman, who is expected to play in their remaining group games with Russia and Saudi Arabia, was presented with the two-tier cake in the colours of the national flag on the team's arrival at their training base of Grozny early on Saturday.

Salah smiled and hugged his team mates as they sang 'Happy Birthday' in English and Arabic before blowing out the candles and heading to his room.

Egypt take on hosts Russia in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

Recommended For You