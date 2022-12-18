CHECK: Kylian Mbappe Lights Up FIFA World Cup Final, Scores Brace Within 97 Seconds Against Argentina

Kylian Mbappe displayed his class on the biggest stage with a brace in quick succession to help France level Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. When things were not going France’s way, Mbappe scored the first goal from the penalty spot to score the first goal for the team and inside two minutes he found another one to level the game.

Marcus Thuram won the penalty for the defending champions after Nicholas Otamendi fouled him in the penalty box. Mbappe kept his calm and found the goal with a powerful strike to beat Emiliano Martinez.

Live Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Updates

The goal boosted confidence of the defending champions as they stunned Argentina with another in quick succession courtesy of Mbappe’s another powerful strike.

Mbappe now leads the golden boot race with 7 goals in the tournament so far.

Earlier, Argentina led defending champions France 2-0 at half-time in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

A 23rd-minute penalty from Argentina captain Lionel Messi and a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.

It was a horror display from the French team in the initial minutes as manager Didier Deschamps had to make two substitutes in the first half itself as Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud were put on the bench for Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Earlier, Messi held his nerves in the crucial moment and send Hugo Lloris the wrong way to put the ball in the net.

While the second goal from Argentina came from a brilliant team effort. The move started with Messi flicking the ball to Julian Alvarez who found Alexis Mac Allister at the right as who ran away with a ball and passed it to Di Maria in front of the goal as France were caught up with Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni trying hard to track back.

Read all the Latest Sports News here