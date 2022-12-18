CHECK: Lionel Messi Keeps His Calm to Score Crucial Penalty in FIFA World Cup Final; Equals Pele's Tally

Lionel Messi marked his presence in the final of 2022 FIFA World Cup with a clinical finish from the penalty spot to give Argentina a crucial lead in the first half. Messi held his nerves in the crucial moment and send Hugo Lloris the wrong way to put the ball in the net. With the goal, Messi also took the one-goal lead over France’s Kylian Mbappe in the golden boot race.

It was Angel Di Maria who won the foul for Argentina in the penalty box after Ousmane Dembele pushed him. Messi looked calm and composed before taking the crucial kick as France’s captain Lloris failed to read it right in the 23rd minute of the game.

Messi equaled the tally of legendary Brazil forward Pele’s World Cup goals -12.

Argentina dominated the initial minutes of the summit clash as they made some lethal moves to open the French defence which looked a bit rusty.

Live Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Updates

Di Maria, who returned for the clash in the place of midfielder Leandro Paredes, missed an early chance in the game by skying the ball over the goal post.

Messi also becomes the first player to score a goal in the round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, Messi achieved another massive feat as he becomes the most capped player in FIFA World Cup history after being named in the starting line-up to face France in the summit clash. Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, has not won a World Cup trophy in his career and Sunday’s finale will be his second time playing in the summit clash of the mega tournament. Earlier, he lost the 2014 FIFA WC final against Germany.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in sensational form this tournament as he netted five goals and provided three assists to lead his team to their sixth World Cup final. And the goal in the finale makes his tally to 6.

Messi is the lone survivor from the Argentina team that started the 2014 final defeat by Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The 35-year-old has already announced that the Qatar Final will be his last World Cup game.

“I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

Read all the Latest Sports News here