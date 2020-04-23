FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Covers Catering Costs for Berlin Hospital Nurses

Antonio Rudiger (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Antonio Rudiger (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Antonio Rudiger is making a 'significant financial donation' to help Berlin Charité hospital, where he was born in 1993, to fight coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Share this:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is covering the catering costs for nurses at the Berlin hospital where he was born for the next three months as a way of thanking the city for the opportunities it gave him as a youth.

Chelsea said on its website that the centre back is making a "significant financial donation" to help Berlin Charité hospital, where he was born in 1993, during the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The 27-year-old has said: "I contacted the Berlin Charite before Easter and asked where I can help the most.

"They told me that it's very difficult to organise catering for the nursing staff during these days as the canteen is closed at the moment, as are all the restaurants around the hospital.

"I decided ... to overtake the catering costs for at least three months. I'm thankful for everything Berlin has given me during my youth. Now I have the possibility to give something back and hope the situation will get better very soon."

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and more than 183,700 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Germany has more than 148,000 cases with the death toll crossing 5,000.

Rudiger is one of several Premier League players who have committed to raise money for National Health Service charities in Britain under the #Playerstogether fund.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres