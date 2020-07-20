Chelsea Fan Kevin Pietersen Mocks Manchester United Supporter Yuvraj Singh After FA Cup Win

Former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh often take their football banter to the social media platforms whenever their favorite English clubs Chelsea and Manchester United acheive any feat.

Fans got another chance at witnessing their friendly banter on Twitter when Pietersen's favorite side Chelsea defeated Yuvraj's favourite Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-final of the FA Cup on July 19 (Sunday).

The former England batsman tagged the Indian all-rounder and asked if he was okay after the loss. Yuvraj took the jab in good humour and wrote that he was not okay and in fact hurting.

Haha no mate I'm not I'm hurting ?? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

Not letting the banter die down, Pietersen then commented, "Just checking. Lots of talk a few weeks ago. Just checking you still wanted to chat?! Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime."

Yuvi replied that his side was not going to give up so easily.

Hmmm let's see we never give up @ManUtd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Blues. David de Gea errors cost United as Bruno Fernandez's goal turned out to be a no-consolation in front of Giroud, Mount and Maguire.

Chelsea will go on to face Arsenal at Wembley in the final.