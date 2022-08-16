Chelsea Fans Call for Referee Anthony Taylor's Ban after Tottenham Row

Chelsea did salvage a point against Tottenham Hotspur in their latest Premier League fixture but match referee Anthony Taylor’s questionable handling of some of the events during the game left the Blue fans simply annoyed.

After the match, fans even decided to file an online petition demanding Taylor be banned from taking charge of Chelsea matches in the future. More than one lakh people have already signed the petition, and it has also been categorically supported by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

ALSO READ| Cincinnati Masters: Andy Murray Defeats Stan Wawrinka To Win Opening Round

The petition states, “Anthony Taylor has continued to make big decisions against Chelsea over the years in big matches. Taylor has an agenda against Chelsea and should not be allowed to referee a game involving the club again.”

The petitioners listed a series of allegations against Taylor. The online petition also has some of the controversial decisions made by the United Kingdom-born referee.

“I am curious what the explanation is. Both [Tottenham] goals should not stand,” Tuchel was quoted by Mirror.

Chelsea’s relationship with Taylor has always been a bit topsy-turvy. And things got worse during the London derby against Tottenham. It all started when midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Chelsea’s Kai Havertz in the build-up to Tottenham’s equaliser. Taylor seemed unmoved and did not rule out the goal. To make matters worse replays suggested that Tottenham striker Richarlison standing in an offside position. VAR Mike Dean observed the incident closely and allowed the equaliser to stand.

ALSO READ|FIFA Suspends Indian Football Federation Over Third-party Influences

Tottenham’s injury time equaliser again triggered a huge debate after their Argentine defender Cristian Romero was spotted pulling Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella back by the hair as they were vying for the ball during a corner. Taylor again failed to notice the confrontation and Tottenham made full use of the opportunity as Harry Kane scored a late goal to secure a vital draw for his side.

Chelsea had started the match on a promising note as their newly-signed defender Kalidou Koulibaly opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Antonio Conte’s boys scripted a good fightback but they had to wait till the 68th minute to get the the equaliser. But Thomas Tuchel’s boys again restored their lead in 77th minute after Reece James found the back of the net. Eventually, England striker Kane’s late goal proved to be vital for Tottenham to clinch an important one point.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here